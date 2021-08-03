Two arrests made by OPD in separate shooting investigations

Opelousas Police investigators have made two arrests in connection with two separate shooting investigations in the city.

The first arrest was related to a shooting that occurred early on July 26 in the area of Academy and Blanchard Streets. Police say one person was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire. The shooting, according to police, was the result of an altercation that began between two females at a nightclub located several blocks from the scene of the shooting.

The victim in the shooting had intervened in the earlier altercation and also a second altercation between the same females that took place at the scene of the shooting, police say.

27-year-old Henry Myers Jr. of Baton Rouge, the husband of one of the females involved in the earlier altercations, was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Police say Myers and the victim in the shooting "became involved in a physical confrontation after Myers took issue apparently with the victim intervening in the earlier disturbances involving his wife."

Police say Myers at some point produced a handgun, striking the victim several times. The victim was brought to an area hospital with serious injuries, and has since been released after undergoing several extensive medical procedures, police say.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30, with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. He was transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on one count of attempted second degree murder.

The second arrest was made in connection with a shooting on August 2 at about 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Wallior and Emmett Streets to a call of shots fired, but later learned the incident took place on Shute Street. Police say the shooting was a result of an individual going to a residence on Shute Street to try and locate some alleged stolen property.

During this time, the suspect, later identified as Eric Jones, 33, of Opelousas, produced a handgun and fired several shots at the victim, striking his vehicle and shattering a window. Police say the victim then fled and called OPD from another location. Jones was taken into custody and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and felon in possession of a firearm.

