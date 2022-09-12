Two arrested in illegal gun sale investigation

Two Opelousas men were booked on weapons charges after detectives investigated a planned illegal gun sale.

Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, was booked with three counts possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Manuel has a prior criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive by shooting.

Michael Terrell Albert, 22, was booked with three counts possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Albert has a prior criminal history of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of stolen things, and simple burglary.

Their arrest followed an investigation into an illegal gun sale that investigators were told was going to take place in Opelousas, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says.

Detectives found a silver Toyota with two men inside, and found two semi-automatic handguns and a 22-caliber Uzi, the sheriff said. When detectives ran the names of the two men, they learned that both of them are convicted felons, Guidroz said.

The sheriff says that anyone with information about illegal firearm activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. Callers can remain anonymous upon request and the information is kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are completely anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.