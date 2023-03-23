Two arrested in fatal Eunice shooting

According to Eunice Police, one juvenile male, age 15, and 21-year-old , Leroy Freeman, III, of Eunice, have been arrested and charged with principal to first degree murder.

Eunice Police said 42-year-old Carl J. Vigers died from his injuries after a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Kyle LeBouef, Vigers was standing outside of an apartment complex near East Maple Avenue and South Beulah when he was shot.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

More charges are expected as the investigation is still active.