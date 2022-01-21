Two arrested for livestock thefts in St Landry Parish

Two separate investigations into livestock thefts in St. Landry Parish have ended in arrests.

Livestock Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry arrested two men on January 19, 2022.

49-year-old Ray A. Dunbar of Opelousas was arrested in St. Landry Parish on a warrant for theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish.

LDAF says during an investigation it was determined that Dunbar received two head of livestock and allegedly failed to provide proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law.

The alleged theft occurred on or about Oct. 12, 2021, according to the department.

Additionally, LDAF says 46-year-old Carlos J. Allen of Breaux Bridge was arrested in St. Martin Parish on a warrant from St. Landry Parish following a separate investigation into livestock theft.

During the investigation, it was determined that Allen received seven head of livestock and also allegedly failed to pay a local livestock market as required by law.

The alleged theft occurred on or about Sept. 28, 2021, according to LDAF.

“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by St. Landry and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Departments.

LDAF says a bond amount has not been set and the livestock have not been recovered.

------------------------------------------------------------

