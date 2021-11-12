Two arrested for January shooting incident in Opelousas

Two people have been arrested in connection with a January 6 shooting in Opleousas.

Police say that Kenya Hayes and Christopher Joachain has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Melancon Street in Opelousas.

Hayes was arrested this week while Joachain was arrested in October for the incident.

Police say that the January shooting was determined to have evolved from a alleged domestic dispute between Haynes and Joachain.

They say that Haynes allegedly fired several shots in the direction of the Joachain who they say was driving away from the area.

OPD says that rounds allegedly fired by Haynes struck the vehicle being driven by Joachain, and also struck a residence in the 1100 block of E. Laurent Street that was occupied by two adults not involved in the dispute. Those occupants were not injured.

Hayes was arrested and booked on an attempted second degree murder, bench warrant charge. Joachain was charged in relation to the disturbance for Domestic Abuse battery by Strangulation and Home Invasion.

