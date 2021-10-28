Two arrested, accused of shooting at woman and her three children

Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at a St. Landry Parish woman and her three children outside of their home.

Detectives responded to the shooting on the evening of Monday, October 18, on Leger Drive in the Opelousas area. According to police, the victim and her three juvenile children arrived at their home and, while exiting their vehicle, the victim saw a vehicle drive down the road. The car then turned around and again passed in front of their home.

Police say the victim recognized the driver, identified as Kadedria La Quintay Fields. The passenger, identified as Fields' boyfriend, Tyrence Jarelle Williams, was riding with the window down. Police say he shot approximately 5-6 gunshots towards the victim and her juvenile children, who hid on the ground behind a horse trailer to avoid the shots.

A bullet hole was located on the left rear quarter panel of the victim's car and her rear windshield was shattered, police say.

Fields was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail on October 26 and was booked for four counts of principal to attempted first degree murder, principal to illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.

A warrant was issued and served upon Williams, who was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and will be extradited to the St. Landry Parish Jail. Upon arrival, police say he'll be booked with four counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

