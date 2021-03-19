Two accused of rape, false imprisonment of juveniles in St. Landry Parish

The St. Landry Parish Office has arrested two men following an investigation into the alleged rape and false imprisonment of two teens.

Deputies say 24-year-old Karter Bacque of Port Barre and 19-year-old Peyton Vidrine of Carencro were arrested on Monday, March 15 and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on rape and false imprisonment charges.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on March 14, a 16-year-old girl reported to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives that she and a 17-year-old girl went to Bacque's residence and were met by Bacque and Vidrine.

Guidroz says that both juveniles were allegedly forced to remain inside a small trailer located at the residence.

An investigation by deputies determined that the 17-year-old juvenile was allegedly forcibly restrained while both Bacque and Vidrine had sex with her.

Additionally, deputies say that Vidrine allegedly forced the juvenile to perform inappropriate acts.

The 16-year-old was allegedly forced to remain inside the room while the alleged rape occurred. The Sheriff's Office says that when the opportunity arose the juvenile was able to unlock the door and escape to get help for the teen.

Bacque and Vidrine met with St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives and were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

Peyton Charles Vidrine

Second Degree Rape

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

False Imprisonment (2 Counts)

His bond was set at $120,000

Karter Charles Bacque

Second Degree Rape

False Imprisonment (2 Counts)

His bond was set at $100,000

