A train hit a tractor-trailer rig in Port Barre Thursday morning.

It happened on McCormick Drive off U.S. 190, police say.

There were no injuries and no chemical spills, police say. The 18-wheeler was empty, crossing the tracks and struck by an eastbound train.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield at a train crossing.

Here are some pictures that Chief Deon Boudreaux sent us: