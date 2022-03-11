Trail ride fundraiser to be held for calf-riding cowboy

A weekend fundraiser will be held for Thaddeus Sam, the man whose ride on his calf garnered a ton of attention on social media.

In February, Sam was videoed riding his one-year-old calf, Levi during a parade. That video spread around Acadiana bringing to light more about Thaddeus, also known as T-Sam.

In 2018, T-Sam was shot at a trail ride. The bullet in his neck caused a spinal cord injury leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors said he would never walk or ride horses ever again.

On Saturday, March 12 a fundraiser in Lebeau will be raising money for Sam. Organizers Bianca Vedell and 5 Brothers 4-Wheeler Club are putting on the event.

Sam's family has been raising funds for him to get an Action Track chair which will help him continue to navigate outdoors. So far, a gofundme has raised more than $13,000.

The event which will feature entertainment, a trail ride, food and drinks will be held at 260 Dutch Road in Lebeau. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and the trail ride leaves at 12:00 pm.

Admission is $15.

