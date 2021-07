A witness reports that there's been a semi-trailer truck and pick-up truck accident on Hwy. 190 in Krotz Springs tonight.

The highway is closed to all traffic heading west, they say.

The accident occurred around 9:15 P.M., when an eye-witness said that the pick-up truck crossed over the medium to collide with the semi-truck.

KATC awaits confirmation from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.