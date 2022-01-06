Town of Sunset ask residents to curtail dripping water from fossets

SUNSET — There has been recent upsets in the Sunset Water System, the town of Sunset is asking for residents to cut back onthe practice of running water to protect water fossetts before a cold weather event.

According to Thursday's press release, "In an attempt to allow the water system to achieve normal operating conditions, the Sunset Town Management is requesting that its customers curtail the practice of dripping water to protect pipes during the approaching cold weather conditions. This will help the system achieve normal operating conditions after the recent system upset. Thank you for your cooperation with this matter."

