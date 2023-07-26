Watch Now
Town of Port Barre under boil water advisory

Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 15:36:52-04

The Town of Port Barre is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The advisory was issued because of a mechanical malfunction.

The advisory will be lifted once samples are tested and cleared with the Department of Health.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

