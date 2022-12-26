Watch Now
Town of Port Barre under boil advisory

Posted at 7:07 AM, Dec 26, 2022
PORT BARRE, La. — Due to freezing temperatures, Port Barre's water system has lost pressure.

The water system is still operating but not at the required limit of pressure to get a chlorine residual.

The entire water system is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

All consumers are advised to disinfect their water prior to consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a boil.

