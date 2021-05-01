Watch
Town of Melville under boil advisory

Posted at 1:12 PM, May 01, 2021
The Town of Melville is under a boil advisory.

According to officials, the advisory is due to a water outage in the town.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

