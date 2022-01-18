Town of Melville to host COVID vaccination event

The Town of Melville will be hosting a vaccination and booster event for the public.

Officials says the event will take place on Wednesday, January 19, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Melville library on Ollie Street.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be available along with boosters for those eligible.

For those needing additional information, call Melville Town Hall at 337-623-4226.

Those with medical questions, they can call the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel