Town of Melville to host COVID vaccination event

KATC
Town of Melville
Melville Town Hall
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 18, 2022
The Town of Melville will be hosting a vaccination and booster event for the public.

Officials says the event will take place on Wednesday, January 19, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Melville library on Ollie Street.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be available along with boosters for those eligible.

For those needing additional information, call Melville Town Hall at 337-623-4226.

Those with medical questions, they can call the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.

