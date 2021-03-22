Town of Leonville issues boil advisory for some water system customers

The Town of Leonville has announced a boil advisory for customers in several service areas.

The advisory is due to problems with the water supply system. The Town’s water system is a very large rural water system that stretches from outskirts of Port Barre, outskirts of Arnaudville, outskirts of Opelousas, and all areas in between.

The advisory is not for the entire system, but only for the areas listed.

Country Ridge Rd #114-#992,

Grant Road

Helen Garland,

Garrigue,

Knute Rockne,

Kenneth Boagni Road,

Tillou Andrus,

Dr. Charlie,

Cedar Grove,

Lee Garland,

Suzanne Dejean,

Campbell Road,

Christie Lea,

Linwood Loop,

Meadow Run

Leonville customers on I-49 N. Service Rd

The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Leonville Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

