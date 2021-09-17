Town of Leonville boil advisory lifted

The boil water advisory for some Leonville residents has been lifted as of Friday afternoon.

Officials say the advisory was issued Thursday due to a problem with the water supply system.

Areas between the addresses of 4603 and 5971 on Highway 31 were affected.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel