Town of Leonville boil advisory lifted

MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online
Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 13:16:36-04

The boil water advisory for some Leonville residents has been lifted as of Friday afternoon.

Officials say the advisory was issued Thursday due to a problem with the water supply system.

Areas between the addresses of 4603 and 5971 on Highway 31 were affected.

