Town hall meetings planned for St. Landry Parish tax proposals impacting schools

Several town hall meetings are scheduled to take place throughout St. Landry Parish to provide information on three tax proposals impacting area schools.

According to the school board, the tax proposals are a part of the board's "master plan" which was approved earlier this month. The four-part plan is opening the floor to the public vote on three tax propositions for its phase 1 plan.

Voting will happen on March 26, 2022.

Proposition #1 would raise teachers' annual salaries by $3,000 and support staff salaries by $2,000 a year — thus generating $6.5 million over the next 10 years.

Proposition #2 would provide much-needed improvements to the parish's athletic facilities — to the tune of approximately $662,000 annually over the next decade. The meeting schedule can be viewed below.

Proposition #3 concerns capital improvements with the goal of building four new K-4 schools in the parish. Earlier this month Superintendent of Schools Patrick Jenkins told KATC that he hopes this will bring old and outdated infrastructure into the 21st-century with a grand total of approximately $150,000,000 over the next 30 years.

Before the vote, town halls will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022

Opelousas High School -- 6:00 pm

Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

Eunice High School -- 6:00 pm

Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022

Port Barre High -- 6:00 pm

Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

Beau Chene High -- 6:00 pm

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Northwest High School -- 6:00 pm

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

North Central High -- 6:00 pm

See additional detail on the propositions here: https://www.katc.com/news/st-landry-parish-school-board-moves-forward-with-master-plan

Three propositions:



Millage Proposal #1 (Salaries) - Generates $6,557,551 annually over ten years

Millage Proposal #2 (Athletic Facilities) - Generates $662,379 annually; $6.62 million over 10 years

Millage Proposal #3 (Facilities) - Generates $150 million over 30 years

See a full breakdown of the master plan here.

If voted for, Jenkins said the process will take at least 5 years to complete before potentially moving on to the following phases of the plan.

