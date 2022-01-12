Tourism committee has concerns with St. Landry parish

The three year term for the tourist commission expires next month. St. Landry parish council members plans to bring in new board members have been set, but community leaders in St. Landry Parish has concerns.

In a meeting with parish council members the St. Landry Parish tourist executive director Herman Fuselier brought to the board that they’re appointing process does not align with the state law. The state law says when choosing members to the board the committee should come directly from community leaders in each city of the parish.

"My appearance at the committee meeting for the parish council was just asking them to align the selection process more with state law, saying that the list of nominees should come from private non profit groups submitted to the government authorities, which is the parish council to make their selections for tourist commission members."

Fuselier believes members who should be on the board are ones who know what the main attractions are in each city of the parish.

"...should come from a list of nominees submitted by nonprofit groups with an interest in tourism, this could be Mayors, Chamber of Commerce, tourism directors, historical societies, and cultural associations. These entities have a background in tourism and knowledge of tourism."