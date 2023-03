Tornado Watch issued for St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes until 7:00pm

NOAA

Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 26, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes until 7:00pm.



