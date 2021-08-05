Tips help St. Landry Sheriff's Office capture catalytic converter theft suspect

Crime stoppers tips have led to the arrest of a Eunice man in connection with catalytic converter thefts in St. Landry Parish.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, 38-year-old Raymond Dominic Miller was identified as a suspect after video footage was posted to social media in July.

Guidroz said the video was posted as part of the investigation into several catalytic converter thefts from businesses in the parish.

An investigation, according to the sheriff's office, determined that Miller was allegedly entering business properties and using an electric reciprocating saw to cut catalytic converters from vehicles.

At the time, the Eunice Police Department was also receiving complaints of catalytic converter thefts.

Guidroz says that his deputies contacted the Eunice Police Department to notify them of the information they received regarding Miller. It was learned that Miller was also allegedly committing catalytic converter thefts inside Eunice city limits.

St. Landry Crime Stoppers spotlighted the thefts and Miller on its weekly Crime of the Week television segment on July 1st, asking for the public’s assistance with locating him.

Guidroz said numerous tips were received immediately after the segment's airing.

One tip, he said, gave Miller's exact location and led to his arrest in Acadia Parish.

When questioned by detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Eunice Police Department, Miller allegedly admitted to several catalytic converter thefts inside the Eunice City limits and on the outskirts of the city.

Miller reportedly told investigators that he cut the converters off of vehicles using a reciprocating saw and then sold the converters in a neighboring parish.

On July 23, 2021, Miller was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked with 4 counts of theft and 3 counts of criminal damage to property by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was also booked on charges of 6 counts of theft, 5 count of criminal damage to property and simple burglary by the Eunice Police Department.

His total bond is $67,500.

"Police can only solve crimes with the help of our citizens," said Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot."Thanks to the tips received through Crime Stoppers and other witnesses, we were able to solve some of the recent thefts. Remember, your information, even if it seems minor and insignificant to you, may be our missing piece of evidence."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel