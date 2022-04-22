Three arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft

Opelousas Police have arrested three people in connection with an attempt to steal a catalytic converter at a casino.

Officers were called to the Evangeline Downs Race Track and Casino on April 22 at about 1:30 a.m.

Someone saw people getting underneath a vehicle with tools and a jack. The casino's security team checked surveillance and officers were able to quickly find three people, as well as a stash of power saws and blades commonly used to steal catalytic converters off vehicles.

Officers arrested two juveniles and an adult, Jaquan Rosette, 23. One juvenile was booked with attempted theft, the other with attempted theft and possession of schedule I drugs. Rosette was booked with attempted theft and two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

A release from the OPD says that a patron of the casino who was in another parked vehicle in the parking lot was the first person to alert authorities to the suspected illegal activity. This was a great example of someone "Seeing Something and Saying Something," the release states. This is the second instance in the last two weeks where officers have arrested suspected catalytic converter thieves. On April 12, 2022, officers made a similar arrest that also involved a stolen vehicle from Rapides Parish. The officers of the Opelousas Police Department are always appreciative of the citizens that choose to help by supplying valuable information to aid them in getting the job done in keeping our community safe, the release states.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to any criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.