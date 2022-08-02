Thieves drive into St. Landry Parish stores, trying to rip out ATMs

Thieves drove vehicles into two St. Landry Parish stores overnight, trying to rip out the ATMs inside, deputies say.

One incident happened at the Family Dollar on Veterans Memorial Drive in Washington. The suspects drove into the store, ripped out the ATM and drove away. Investigators are looking for surveillance video, hoping to capture a suspect.

The second incident happened at Lewisburg Grocery. This time, although the suspects drove into the store and tried to remove the ATM, they weren't successful. Again, investigators are working to get surveillance video to identify suspects.

The investigations are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS