The Zydeco Capital Jam returns to St. Landry Parish

The Zydeco Capital Jam is returning this month after a 14-month absence.

The Zydeco Capital Jam will be held on June 12, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, I-49 exit 23, in Opelousas. Accordion legend Jeffery Broussard, of Zydeco Force and Creole Cowboys, will lead the jam, open to all players and fans.

Organizers say the jam has not been held March 14, 2020. Shortly after that last performance, they say that coronavirus concerns became a public health emergency, forcing the closure of public spaces.

“We went from two-stepping to singing the blues,” said Herman Fuselier, executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission. “Two days before the last jam, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored Amédé Ardoin with a lemon tree ceremony on the state capital grounds. It was a glorious week. Then the bottom dropped out. The pandemic shutdown the jam until further notice. Nearly every week, people asked, ‘When is the jam coming back?’

With the coronavirus vaccine and easing of restrictions, Fuselier says they are able to jam again. "We look forward to regular jammers and newcomers, too.”

The Zydeco Capital Jam began in February 2019 to celebrate St. Landry Parish’s legacy as the cradle of zydeco.

For more information, visit the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission web site at cajuntravel.com.

