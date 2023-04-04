Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket set to expire May 4

BATON ROUGE – As of today, no one has stepped forward to claim a $50,000 Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize won on Nov. 5, 2022. The winning ticket was purchased at Go Bears #28 on North I-49 Service Road in Grand Coteau and is set to expire May 4, 2023, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win $50,000. The winning numbers for the Nov. 5 drawing were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball number was 20.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Powerball prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.

A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.

