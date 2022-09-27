Teenage male indicted on second degree murder in Sunset armed robbery

St. Landry Parish, La. – St. Landry Parish District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced that 17-year-old Jakyri Mykel Altrevan Paddio was indicted by the Grand Jury for first degree murder in the armed robbery that claimed the life of Jeremy Chaisson.

One person was killed, and a person of interest was taken into custody following the shooting that took place on Friday August, 5, 2022 in Sunset.

A spokesperson for the Sunset Police Department said officers responded to a call of someone being shot on East Martin Luther King Drive.

Jeremy Chaisson, 21, was found near his home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Chaisson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, 17-year-old Paddio was arrested and booked with first degree murder, illegal carrying of a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and armed robbery.

Paddio is set for arraignment on October 27, 2022 and will be charged as an adult.