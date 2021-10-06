Sweet Dough Pie festival in Grand Coteau set for October 9

Grand Coteau's Sweet Dough Pie Festival will be serving up sweetness this weekend.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, the festival will take place on 252 Church Street at the KPC Hall grounds.

Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 pm

A Sweet Dough Pie contents and live music are a part of the festival. That will begin 11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

