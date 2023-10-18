Sunset man arrested in shooting of three hunting dogs

SUNSET, La. — On October 16, 2023, Dean J. Renard, of Sunset, was arrested on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty charges, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.

The incident came to the attention of the St. Landry Parish Government on October 11, 2023, when Investigator Mark Kidder received a report of an event that had occurred over the weekend. The report concerned the alleged shooting of three hunting dogs. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office had previously received a complaint on October 8, 2023, at around 9:05 am.

Investigator Kidder proceeded to take statements from various parties involved.

Deputy Tina Stelly of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office reported that she had made contact with three males who were the suspects in a trespassing complaint. The suspects stated that they were hunting and that their dogs had strayed onto Dean Renard's property. Renard admitted to shooting the dogs, explaining that they had been chasing wildlife on his property and that he had previously warned the hunters to keep their dogs away.

On October 11, 2023, Investigator Kidder met with Dean Renard to get his side of the story. Dean stated that he had heard dogs barking near his residence, and given previous incidents with hunters, he was concerned. Dean claimed that the dogs were chasing his deer and chickens. Investigator Kidder questioned Dean about the location of the shooting, which was approximately 100 yards away, out of sight of the house. After the incident, Dean approached the hunters and informed them that they were trespassing, which resulted in a complaint being filed with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

After careful consideration, Investigator Kidder concluded that Dean Renard's actions may have gone beyond defending his chickens and livestock. The investigation suggests a heightened state of aggression leading to the intentional shooting of the dogs due to their presence on his property, both during this incident and in the past.

Based on these findings, Investigator Kidder sought the arrest of Dean Renard. On October 16, 2023, Renard was arrested on three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in violation of Louisiana Revised Statute 14:102.1.