Sunset man arrested for largest fentanyl drug bust in St. Landry Parish history

St. Landry Parish, LA - A Sunset man is in custody for multiple drugs and weapon charges.

Benjamin I. Pittman, Sr, 43, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, manufacturing of a schedule III CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III CDS, 4 counts of illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of paraphernalia, and possession with the intent to distribute schedule hydrocodone.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team (N.E.T) had been conducting numerous hours of surveillance, including undercover investigative tools and tips from the general public, to confirm the manufacturing and distribution of suspected fentanyl, marijuana, pill manufacturing and distribution.

During the execution of the search warrant, narcotics detectives located a major pill manufacturing facility and distribution hub inside the residence, which contained different pill presses and mixers for the illegal manufacturing of pills.

Detectives also located four guns, a significant amount of U.S. paper currency ($18,660.00), suspected “crack” cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected illegal manufactured xanax, hydrocodone , an assortment of other types of pills, 5.2 pounds of suspected fentanyl and packaging materials for distribution.

A large amount of ingredients to complete the manufacturing of the pills, which are also known as “cutting agents”, were located.

An approximate count of the assorted pills is 1,875.

Once the search warrant and the investigation were complete, Benjamin I. Pittman was advised he was under arrest.

Mr. Pittman was transported and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers remain anonymous and the information is kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

