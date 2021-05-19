Student brings unloaded gun to school

A student at a Eunice middle school was arrested after he brought an unloaded gun to school.

Eunice Police confirmed what several parents called KATC to tell us, but the details were not the same.

Police say a boy brought an unloaded gun from home because he was being bullied and his allegedly bully had threatened him. He had planned to scare his bully with the unloaded gun if the other boy attacked him, police say.

The gun wasn't loaded and the boy had no ammunition with him, police say. Police were called to the school when the gun was found, and he was arrested. He also will face discipline from the school, but that information is not public record.

Parents told us that the boy showed the gun to other students and pointed it at another student, but police say their investigation did not verify anything like that happened.

We've reached out to the school system for more information on how the incident was handled. Parents say they want to know why they weren't notified that a gun was at school, so we've asked about that.