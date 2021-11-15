Student apprehended after report of weapon on Opelousas Jr. High campus

A student was apprehended Monday following the report of a weapon on the Opelousas Junior High School campus.

The St. Landry Parish School System says that the school was placed on lock down on November 15, after a report was received of a weapon on campus.

A school resource officer was able to locate the student in question and they were quickly apprehended, they said.

The school is no longer on lock down and all students and staff members are safe.

According to the school system, everything occurred without incident.

