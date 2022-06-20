"Story Exchange" event planned in Opelousas; sign up to participate

A "Story Exchange" is planned for July 20 at the Opelousas Museum.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. until noon, and is open to anyone willing to tell their story.

Organizers describe the process as "simple but profound." People partner up, tell one another a true story from their life, listen deeply to each other, and then retell the other’s story using first-person (“I”) pronouns as if their partner’s story were actually their own. Here’s a video of what a story exchange looks like in real-time.

The program will be facilitated by Jahi Mackey of Narrative 4. The process entails sharing stories in pairs, and then retelling each other’s stories to the group. There is room for twelve participants. Sign up by sending your request to museum@cityofoeplousas.com or 337-948-2589. Everyone is welcome from mature pre-teens to adults of all ages.

NARRATIVE 4 is a global nonprofit that is rooted in diverse storytelling and the belief that the shortest distance between two people is through a story. The organization was created and shaped by artists, educators, and students. Since its founding in 2012, Narrative 4 has used its story exchange methodology across 16 countries and 36 U.S. states to create positive school and university climates, help diverse community members find common ground, support youth leadership, and mentorship, and help people across all generations to see the power in their own stories.

To learn more about Narrative 4, visit www.narrative4.com [narrative4.com] !

Jahi Mackey is the Southeast Regional Manager for Narrative 4, a nonprofit organization that uses storytelling by way of a story exchange to promote civic engagement, build understanding and empathy, and capture diverse community narratives. He is a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated from the University of New Orleans with a BA in International Studies and from the School of International Training Graduate Institute with a Masters of Arts in Intercultural Service Leadership and Management. In addition to Narrative 4, he is the Founder and Director of The 821 Project, a southeast Louisiana-based organization promoting global citizenship in the region and beyond, and a member of the Baton Rouge Mayor's International Relations Commission and Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion.