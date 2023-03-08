Sterilization vouchers offered to help reduce St. Landry pet population

OPELOUSAS, La.— St. Landry Parish Government is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to improve the quality of life for St. Landry Parish pets. The foundation and the parish plan to subsidize the cost of sterilization procedures by providing vouchers at participating veterinary clinics in Opelousas and Lafayette.

Through the end of June, vouchers are $50 off the cost of a spay/neuter procedure per cat or dog. These vouchers can also be combined for up to $100 off each procedure.

With springtime typically indicating puppy and kitten season, the BISSELL Pet Foundation predicts an exponential increase in pet population within the community. Proactive sterilization procedures directly address the root cause of animal overpopulation as it prevents unwanted births, reduces strays, frees up shelter space, and saves pets from potential abandonment or euthanasia, says Brittany Schlacter, Marketing and PR Specialist.

Subsidizing spay/neuter costs for community pet owners is a part of the continued collaboration between the pet foundation and the parish's animal control to produce the best possible outcomes for homeless pets and those caring for them.

“Spaying and neutering your pets is the most critical way for us to come together as a community to address the pet overpopulation problem we are facing,” said Jessie Bellard, President of St. Landry Parish. “The parish is proud to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation to make spaying or neutering your pet more accessible.”

· Vouchers can be picked up at:

St. Landry Parish Animal Control

255 Hangar Rd, Opelousas, LA 70570

(337) 948-6184

St. Landry Parish Government

118 S Court St #133, Opelousas, LA 70570

(337) 948-3688

Vouchers can be redeemed at the following veterinary clinics: Bellevue Animal Clinic [bellevueac.net], Copper Crown Vet Clinic [opelousasvet.com], Fontenot Veterinary Clinic [fontenot-veterinary-clinic.hub.biz], and SpayNation for Dogs & Cats [spaynation.net].

All appointments must be completed by June 30, 2023. Spots will go quickly, so vouchers should be redeemed as soon as possible. All information vouchers must be completed per pet.

“We are excited be able to provide further support for the pets and people of St. Landry Parish through our joint spay/neuter voucher program,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “One cat can have more than 100 kittens in her lifetime, while a single dog can have up to 70 puppies throughout her life. The solution to getting strays off the streets is to spay and neuter your pets. We hope you will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to get the strays in St. Landry Parish under control.”

To follow BISSELL Pet Foundation’s work at St. Landry Animal Control or make a lifesaving donation, please visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.