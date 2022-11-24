State Police searching for suspect involved in fatal pedestrian crash

Louisiana State Police are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to State Police, shortly after 6:30 p.m., on November 23, 2022, Troopers were notified of a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 190 near LA 104 in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas.

An investigation by State Police stated Washington was walking while pushing a bicycle westbound on US 190 in the westbound lane of travel when he was hit by an unknown westbound vehicle. After he was hit, the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Washington was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but died of his his injuries. Impairment on the part of Washington is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis. Washington was wearing dark clothing and the bicycle he was pushing had no rear reflectors.

Troopers were unable to determine exactly what type of vehicle was involved in the initial crash but, based on evidence left at the scene, State Police believe it is a white, early 2000s year model Toyota Camry. The Camry will possibly have damage to the front bumper, hood, and right front fender. The right mirror will be missing.

Troopers urge anyone with information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency.

