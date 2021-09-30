St. Landry Waterworks District 2 issues boil advisory for some customers

Some customers of St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 are under a boil advisory.

The advisory was issued after a broken line was reported on the water system.

Repairs are currently being made, according to the district.

Those affected by the boil advisory include customers on Clarence Cormier Road, Deagami Lane, and Stillwater Lane.

Samples will be collected and sent to the Department of Health & Hospitals.

