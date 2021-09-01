St. Landry to consider requiring vaccinations of all employees

The St. Landry Parish School Board meets in regular session on Thursday, and is scheduled to discuss requiring all staff to be vaccinated.

On the agenda is an item to consider "a request authorizing the Superintendent to implement a plan requiring that all St. Landry Parish School System employees show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and submit to weekly COVID-19 testing."

They're also set to discuss an extension of the COVID leave policy that was in place last year.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Board's Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane.

For the COVID leave, the revision would extend the current policy to December 31 - and make it retroactive to August 1.

The policy in place now expired in March. To read the policy, click here.

Also on Thursday, the board is scheduled to meet as a committee of the whole at 2 p.m. to discuss a master facilities plan.

Other items on the board meeting agenda include:

Discussion and/or action to approve the job description and salary schedule for Transportation Manager. - Mr. Matthew Scruggins

Discussion and/or action to approve a St. Landry Parish School Board 2020 Reapportionment Resolution.

Discussion and/or action to approve to amend the Addendum to the Employee Dress Code Policy to temporarily allow teachers and paraprofessionals to wear surgical uniforms.

To read the agenda and back-up materials for some items, click here.