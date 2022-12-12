St. Landry Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry class

The St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a one-day concealed carry permit training class on December 17, 2022.

The location is 211 West Park in Eunice and the class begins at 7:30 am.

The course is $100 dollars and $80.00 for a spouse or renewal. The course includes fingerprints, notary or online help, application, classroom, range, and a hot Cajun meal. The course is taught by the certified police training staff of the sheriff’s office, who have more than 75 years of police, military, and civilian training.

You can reserve your seat by calling the training center at 337-948-5841. If the office is closed, simply leave a message and you are in. The staff will call you back to confirm.

All proceeds go to local charities and the course is non-profit. In the past donations have been made to Shriners, eye and speech foundations, Dyslexia foundations, community health units, and youth charities.