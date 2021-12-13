St. Landry Sheriff's Office to hold concealed carry permit training class

On Saturday, December 18, the St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a one day concealed carry permit training class in Eunice.

The class begins at 7:30 am at 211 West Park.

The sheriff's office says the course is $100 dollars and $80.00 for a spouse or renewal. The course includes fingerprints, notary or online help, application, classroom, range, and a meal.

The course is taught by certified police training staff of the sheriff’s office with over 75 years of police, military, and civilian training.

Those wishing to attend can reserve their seat by calling the training center at 337-948-7599.

If the office is closed, the sheriff's office says to leave a message and someone will call back to confirm.

All proceeds from the training will go to local charities.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel