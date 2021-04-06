St. Landry Sheriff's office share tips on spotting counterfeit bills

With a spike in complaints about counterfeit money, St. Landry Sheriff's office is urging residents to take extra precautions.

“We have a lot of problems with counterfeit bills here. Not just St. Landry Parish but throughout Acadiana," said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Guidroz says that most of the calls and complaints they’ve been receiving are coming from local truck stop companies.

“That’s telling me one of two things. It could be that they’re not closely monitoring the money exchange to play the machines or just using an ink pen which sometimes isn’t enough.”

The sheriff says there are 8 ways to spot a fake, but a big one is to check the bottom right-hand corner for color-shifting ink.

“Tilt it and rotate it. It turns to a different color. That means this bill is authentic. If this bill stayed copper color when you rotate it and move it, then it would be a counterfeit bill.”

Another thing to look for is raised printing which all authentic banknotes have.

“You’ll feel the ridges in the coat. On a counterfeit, you can do that, and you won't feel the ridges. It’s a smooth service.”

Lastly, he says investigating tools like ultraviolet light is important and easy to use.

“With an ultraviolet light as you shine, if it doesn’t give you the color given in this example, then it’s a counterfeit bill.

Deputies also emphasize the importance of having updated cameras installed. Once a complaint is made, the help of technology makes it easier to find those committing these fraudulent acts.