St. Landry Sheriff's Office holding concealed carry training course March 19

The St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a one-day concealed carry permit training class on March 19, 2022.

The class begins at 7:30 am at 211 West Park in Eunice.

The Sheriff's Office says the course is $100 dollars and $80.00 for a spouse or renewal.

The course includes fingerprints, notary, application or online help, classroom, range, and a hot Cajun meal. The course is taught by certified police training staff at the sheriff’s office.

Seats can be reserved by calling the training center at 337-948-7599.

All proceeds from the training will go to local charities. The Sheriff's Office says past donations have been made to Shriners, eye and speech foundations, Dyslexia foundations, community health units, and youth charities.

