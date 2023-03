The St. Landry Parish School System is hosting a career fair on Wednesday.

The event will be held at the St. Landry Parish School Board office on March 23 from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

If you or someone you know is looking to begin a career in service to children, you're invited to attend.

The system is actively recruiting for these positions:

Teachers

Counselors

Pupil Appraisal Personnel

Head Start Personnel

Paraprofessionals

Food Service Technicians

Bus Drivers

For more information, click here.