St. Landry School Board to hold public hearings on proposed taxes

The St. Landry Parish School Board will hold a public hearing today on three proposed taxes.

The proposed property taxes would pay for employee pay raises; capital improvements to the system's athletic and recreational facilities; and building or improving school buildings.

The hearing will be held before the regular board meeting on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Supplementary Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane, Opelousas. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Here are the details on the propositions:

SALARIES: Parish-Wide Bond Proposition in the amount of 9.9 mills for the payment of salaries for teachers and other employees by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 1 on the March 26, 2022 election, as follows: $3,000.00 for teachers; and $2,000.00 for support staff. The tax is predicted to raise about $6.5 million annually.

We checked with the state Department of Education, and as of 2019 - the most recent data available - St. Landry has the lowest average teacher pay in Acadiana.

A couple of notes: Teacher pay is determined by the number of degrees one has and how many years of experience one has. These figures do not include benefits, and they are for teachers who work 180 days per year. For clarity, if you work five days a week, 52 weeks a year, you work 260 days.

Here are the averages:

STATE: $49,311

ACADIA $44,548

CALCASIEU $51,717

EVANGELINE $43,414

IBERIA $48,082

JEFF DAVIS $49,444

LAFAYETTE $49,064

ST. LANDRY $43,273

ST. MARTIN $50,221

ST. MARY $47,440

VERMILION $45,769

ATHLETIC FACILITIES: Discussion of a Parish-Wide Bond Proposition in the amount of 1 mill for the operation, maintenance and capital improvements of athletic and recreational facilities by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 2 on the March 26, 2022 election. This tax is predicted to raise about $662,000 annually.

SCHOOL FACILITIES: Discussion of a Parish-Wide Bond Proposition not exceeding 100 million dollars of general obligation bonds for a term not exceeding 25 years for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites, playgrounds; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the district by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 3 on the March 26, 2022 election.

Here's a presentation prepared by staff for board members; it contains some information about their plans:




