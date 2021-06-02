St. Landry School Board to discuss tax propositions

The St. Landry School Board's Committee of the Whole and the Board will hold meetings tomorrow.

The Committee of the Whole meeting starts at 3 p.m. at the St. Landry Parish School Board Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane. The regular board meeting follows at 5 p.m.

On both agendas are discussions and possible action on three proposed tax propositions that would be placed on a future ballot:

A Parish-Wide Bond Proposition in the amount of 9.9 mills for the payment of salaries for teachers and other employees by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 1 on the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 election, as follows: $3,000.00 for teachers; and $2,000.00 for support staff.

A Parish-Wide Bond Proposition in the amount of 1 mill for the operation, maintenance and capital improvements of athletic and recreational facilities by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 2 on the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 election.

A Parish-Wide Bond Proposition for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites, playgrounds; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the district by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 3 on the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 election.

Also on the board agenda is a discussion of the district's mask mandate, and whether it should be ended or extended. And, the board will discuss the possible extension of Superintendent Patrick Jenkins' contract.

The board uses the Board Docs software, which allows the public to review agendas and attachments/documentation for agenda items online. To access it, click here, then click on the meeting you want to see.