St. Landry School Board to discuss stipends, raises, taxes

The St. Landry School Board is slated to discuss several items tomorrow, including raises for employees and bond issues for buildings.

The board meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the St. Landry Parish School Board Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane, Opelousas. You can read the agenda for yourself by going here and selecting tomorrow's meeting.

On the agenda, is a discussion of the $1,000 stipend for all employees that is being proposed by the state Department of Education. The stipend is pending approval from the legislature, and was discussed at the board's Finance Committee meeting last week.

Board members also are set to discuss a proposed bond proposition that would add 9.9 mills to property taxes to cover salaries for teachers and other employees. If approved by voters, it would increase teacher pay by $3,000 and support staff pay by $2,000. To see the presentation on that proposal, click here.

Another discussion would center on another bond proposition that would add 1 million to property taxes to cover operation, maintenance and improvements to athletic and recreational facilities own by the board. To see the presentation on that proposal, click here.

And, the board will discuss a third proposition that would pay for acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites, playgrounds; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the district.

The suggestion is that the propositions be placed on either the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 elections.