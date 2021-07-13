Watch
St. Landry School Board to discuss facilities master plan, super's contract

St. Landry Parish School Board
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jul 13, 2021
The St. Landry School Board will hold two important meetings Wednesday.

In a Committee of the whole meeting that starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be a discussion of a facilities master plan for the school district and a presentation, "Cultivating a Thriving Culture," by Phyllis Donatto.

The second is a special board meeting, will begin at 5 p.m. and will entail a discussion of the superintendent's contract.

The agenda for the special meeting has two items:

A. Discussion regarding length of time the current term of the superintendent's contract will be extended by school board. (Discussion of this item may occur in executive session in accordance with La. R.S. 42:17(A)(1).
B. Discussion regarding revisions and updates to superintendent's performance objectives.

Both meetings will be at the Central Office Meeting Room, 1013 Creswell Lane.

