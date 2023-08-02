St. Landry School Board says system was hacked; employee/student info safe

The St. Landry Parish School System's computer network was hacked, but officials say student and employee information was on a different server.

"On July 26, 2023, the St. Landry School Board became aware of a threat against its computer network. The School Board reported the matter to the authorities and is working with the Louisiana State Police Cyber Crime Unit, which is now conducting a law enforcement investigation into the matter. Although servers on our network were compromised, we can report that our student and employee information systems are hosted on an outside network," a release states.

Board officials say they'll release more information once the investigation is done.

"Once the investigation is complete, the School Board will notify all appropriate parties about the scope and impact of the incident. Until then, the School Board will refrain from further comment so as to protect the integrity of the Cyber Crime Unit’s investigation," the release states.