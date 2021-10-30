St. Landry Parish updates on mask policy in government buildings

ST. LANDRY PARISH — St. Landry Parish Government announces that masks will no

longer be required to enter the courthouse or any of St. Landry Parish buildings due to the Governor’s mandate.

For more information, contact St. Landry Parish Government's Office at 337-948-3688.

