St. Landry Parish updates on mask policy in government buildings

St. Landry Parish Government
Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 30, 2021
ST. LANDRY PARISH — St. Landry Parish Government announces that masks will no
longer be required to enter the courthouse or any of St. Landry Parish buildings due to the Governor’s mandate.

For more information, contact St. Landry Parish Government's Office at 337-948-3688.

