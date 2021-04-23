St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teenager in Washington

WASHINGTON, La. — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for runaway teenager named Daniel Benoit who was last seen Wednesday in Washington.

According to SLPSO, Benoit, 18, was last seen by his mother at their residence in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Washington.

Benoit's mother told SLPSO that her son left dressed in an unknown clothing description.

If you have seen Daniel Benoit or know of his current whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at 337-948-6516 or Crimestoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

