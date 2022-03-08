St. Landry Parish schools receive book vending machines

Vending machines will be offering a different type of brain food to students in St. Landry Parish.

Several elementary schools in the parish are installing book vending machines to get their students excited about reading.

On Tuesday, Northeast Elementary became the first school to receive a book vending machine. An unveiling was held at 10:00 am in the school library.

"Our district leaders decided that this was a trendy way to get students excited about reading," said Northeast Elementary Principal Chamir Murphy. "As we know, everyone loves to stop by a vending machine and pick up a snack because it's often food for on the go."

Park Vista Elementary, Grolee Elementary, and Leonville Elementary will also receive vending machines.

The School District says they will operate on a token system.

"We wanted our children to be able to recognize that reading is the food or the fuel that will take them to their next level," said Murphy.

