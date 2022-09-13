St. Landry Parish Schools Culinary dual credit program wins big at the 24th Annual Soirée Royale

St. Landry Parish Schools dual enrollment program and South Louisiana Community College have a first-of-its-kind partnership.

The partnership was announced in May of 2019 and has provided dually-enrolled students the opportunity to earn college technical diplomas in a variety of programs while on a high school campus.

The Collegiate Technical Academy, modeled after the Early College High School concept, offers the advanced training necessary for students to graduate and enter high-wage, high-demand careers in industries such as automotive, welding and culinary arts.

Monday night area chefs were brought together for the 24th Annual Soirée Royale 2022 where tickets were sold for entry to one of Acadiana's premiere food tasting events.

The Soirée Royale featured some of the region's most celebrated chefs and acclaimed restaurants, including the Culinary Technical Education Program (CTE) of the dual enrollment program.

Congratulations are in order for the staff and students of the Washington Career and Technical Center as they won prizes in multiple categories this evening;

1st Place Appetizer

1st Place Seafood

2nd Place Yams

People's Choice

As the "sweet potato capital of the world", St. Landry Parish Schools and SLCC have given teens a platform to excel in their transition into the working world.

St. Landry Parish currently has two students that are on track to graduate this year from South Louisiana Community College.